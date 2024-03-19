Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.