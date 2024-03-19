Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,453 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.5 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Simply Good Foods



The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

