Diversified Trust Co Buys 180 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $550.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.92. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

