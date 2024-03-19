Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,621 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

