Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

International Paper Stock Down 4.0 %

IP opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.