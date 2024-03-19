Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period.

Shares of RBC opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.07.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

