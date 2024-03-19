Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

