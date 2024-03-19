Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of GGG opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

