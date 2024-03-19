Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

