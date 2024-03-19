Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.