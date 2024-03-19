Diversified Trust Co Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $287.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,008. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

