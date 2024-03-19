Diversified Trust Co Has $1.06 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $330.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average of $228.89. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $336.54.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

