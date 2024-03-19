Diversified Trust Co Has $815,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $994.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $1,016.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $925.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

