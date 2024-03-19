Diversified Trust Co Has $848,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

