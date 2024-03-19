Diversified Trust Co Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.