Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

