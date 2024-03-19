Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of AtriCure worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

