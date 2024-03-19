Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.