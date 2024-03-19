Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.86, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
