Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,678 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toast were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toast by 76.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $202,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

