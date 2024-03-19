Diversified Trust Co Sells 285 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,389 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

