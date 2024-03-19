Diversified Trust Co Sells 308 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,004 shares of company stock worth $2,583,970. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

