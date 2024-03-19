Diversified Trust Co Sells 329 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

