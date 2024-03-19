Diversified Trust Co Sells 460 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $27,245,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Humana by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

NYSE:HUM opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.36 and a 200 day moving average of $448.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

