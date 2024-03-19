Diversified Trust Co Takes $853,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

