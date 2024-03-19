DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 40,120 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

