DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

View Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.