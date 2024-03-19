DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,017 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,606 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

