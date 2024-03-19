DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.