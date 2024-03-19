DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

IP stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

