DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

