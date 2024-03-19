DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

