DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,629,687. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

