DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

HST stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.