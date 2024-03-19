DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Robert Half alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,050,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.