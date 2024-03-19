DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.81 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,147 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

