DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.95 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,735 shares of company stock worth $796,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

