DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.