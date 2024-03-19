DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 7.06% of Kellanova worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

