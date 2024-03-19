DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.