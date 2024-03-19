DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.83 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

