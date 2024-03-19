DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $287.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

