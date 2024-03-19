DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.25.

SMCI opened at $1,000.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $730.37 and its 200-day moving average is $435.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

