DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Trading Down 0.7 %

RVTY opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $139.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.