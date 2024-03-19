DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,007 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

