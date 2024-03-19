DNB Asset Management AS Sells 15,312 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

