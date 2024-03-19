DNB Asset Management AS Sells 187,117 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 187,117 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

