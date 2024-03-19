DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,756 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.