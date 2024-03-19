DNB Asset Management AS Sells 842 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

