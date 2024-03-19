Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.28.

DG stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

